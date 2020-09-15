Kent police arrested a 57-year-old man Monday evening, hours after he is accused of fatally stabbing another man at a Kent apartment building during a fight over money, according to court records.

A judge on Tuesday found probable cause to hold the suspect on investigation of homicide and set his bail at $1 million, according to King County prosecutors.

The Seattle Times is not naming the suspect because he has not been criminally charged. As of Tuesday, the King County Medical Examiner’s Office had not released the identity of the 23-year-old stabbing victim.

Kent police responded to a 911 call just after 4:30 a.m. Monday of a man with possible stab wounds lying in the parking lot of the Mosaic Hill Apartments in the 10900 block of Southeast 238th Street, says the probable-cause statement outlining the police case against the 57-year-old.

Found partially in the bushes and partially on a curb, the 23-year-old man died at the scene from three apparent stab wounds, two to his back and one to his chest, the statement says.

A resident of the complex told police he was woken up by a commotion in the parking lot, looked out his window and saw two men and two women. The men were arguing about money before the younger man attacked the older man, who pulled out a knife, according to the statement. The older man punched or stabbed the younger man, who fell backward but then charged the older man, causing both to fall to the ground; the older man got up and walked away with the two women as the younger man wheezed and gasped for air, it says.

Police learned the identities of the two women, which led them to identify the 57-year-old suspect, the statement says. Arrested at his house about 1/4 mile from the stabbing scene, the suspect told officers Monday evening the fight started when the younger man threw a soda bottle at him and that he stabbed the victim in self-defense. However, police say at least three witnesses told investigators that the suspect was on top of the victim when the victim was stabbed a final time, according to the probable-cause statement.