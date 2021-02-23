A 60-year-old Kent man was fatally beaten Monday night during an argument over payment for a home-repair service, according to Kent police.

Just before 9 p.m. Monday, medics responded to a residence in Kent’s East Hill neighborhood, where CPR was already in progress on the 60-year-old man, says a news release posted Tuesday to the Kent Police Department’s Facebook page. The medics summoned police after seeing that the man’s injuries were consistent with an assault, it says. The man died at the scene.

Witnesses identified two suspects and said they had been in the man’s home providing a home-repair service when an argument broke out over payment, according to the news release. The suspects, a 31-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman, both of Kent, fled the scene before police arrived but they were later found in a truck in North Kent, says the release.

They were arrested without incident. Kent’s assistant police chief said the suspects were booked into the King County Jail on other charges related to the case, but were not booked on suspicion of homicide as police continue their investigation into the man’s death.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the King County Medical Examiner’s Office had not released the identity of the 60-year-old.