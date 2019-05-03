A 27-year-old Kent man has been arrested by the FBI and charged with threatening the lives of members of President Donald Trump’s family and Jews, according to charges filed in U.S. District Court in Seattle.

Chase Bliss Colasurdo appeared Thursday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Brian Tsuchida, who ordered him held pending a detention hearing on Monday.

Colasurdo was arrested Wednesday by FBI agents and charged with two counts of making interstate threats after members of the public saw his posts on Instagram and alerted authorities on March 16, according to the charges. When the FBI and Secret Service investigated the tip, agents learned he had been buying body armor and ammunition and had tried unsuccessfully to buy a handgun, the charges allege.

Colasurdo has also been investigated by the Los Angeles Police Department for cyberstalking and threatening to kill L.A.-based reporters, according to charging documents. In that investigation, the LAPD got a search warrant for Colasurdo’s Gmail account and recovered a series of threatening emails dating back several weeks, including one dated Feb. 26 that stated, “I’m going to personally execute [White House Senior Advisor J.K.] for his countless treasonous crimes.”

Jared Kushner is Trump’s senior adviser and son-in law, married to the president’s daughter Ivanka. Kushner is Jewish.

The following day, Colasurdo allegedly posted on his Instagram account a photo of himself holding what appeared to be a black handgun and commenting, “I made a death threat against [J.K] yesterday and have not been arrested yet.”

The investigation found social-media posts in which Colasurdo allegedly posted a photograph of “D.T. Jr.,” stating “I would like to let the secret service know that I am going to Execute this [expletive].”

When questioned by agents on March 19 at his home in Kent, Colasurdo said his account had been hacked. He also said he was a diagnosed paranoid schizophrenic and was not taking medication.

“Colasurdo made several seemingly delusional comments at the Israeli intelligence service Mossad, including that the Mossad was trying to kill him and was using an electromagnetic weapon against him,” according the federal charging documents. It says he made “numerous anti-Semitic comments expressing hostility against Jews.”

After his arrest, a search warrant of his home turned up body armor, night-vision goggles, holsters, a Nazi flag and a framed photograph of Adolf Hitler.

In 2015, Colasurdo was arrested for assault at a Kirkland martial-arts studio and taken to the hospital. While there, according to the charges, he attempted to grab a police officer’s handgun. He was referred to mental-health court.