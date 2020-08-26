A King County judge has found probable cause to hold a 26-year-old Kent man on investigation of vehicular assault, after allegedly hitting and injuring two children with his pickup near Covington on Tuesday.

The man, whose bail was set at $100,000, is also being held on suspicion of felony hit-and-run and reckless driving, according to a spokesperson from the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

The Seattle Times generally does not name suspects until charges are filed.

King County sheriff deputies responded to an incident in the 19800 block of Southeast 281st Street around 5 p.m. Tuesday. When they arrived, they found a 5-year-old boy and 2-year-old girl with non-life-threatening injuries.

The children had been in a battery-powered Barbie Jeep when a truck swerved off the street, veered into a mailbox and hit them, sheriff’s spokesperson Ryan Abbott said Tuesday.

The children were transported to Harborview Medical Center. As of 5 p.m. Wednesday, the girl was in serious condition in the intensive-care unit, while the boy was in satisfactory condition, according to a hospital spokesperson.

The driver fled, but deputies arrested him later Tuesday about a half-mile away, after spotting him attempting to free the Barbie Jeep — which had been caught underneath his truck, according to probable-cause documents.

According to the documents, the man, who was the only person in the truck, told one of the sheriff deputies he had been drinking vodka before the collision.

Prosecutors are awaiting results of a blood toxicology test, and they expect more information from sheriff deputies sometime this week.