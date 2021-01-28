A 23-year-old Kent man was charged Thursday with premeditated first-degree murder, accused of fatally stabbing his 20-year-old girlfriend as she and her cousin were waiting for an elevator at his apartment complex, according to King County prosecutors.

Ahmed Osman, a software engineer, was arrested Sunday after a SWAT team flushed him out of his second-floor unit using CS gas, more commonly known as tear gas, charging papers say.

Osman’s girlfriend, Nyaruot Chuol, died at the scene from stab wounds to her abdomen and back. Osman was also charged with second-degree assault, accused of attempting to stab Chuol’s cousin with a butcher knife as Chuol lay motionless and bleeding on the floor, according to the charges.

Initially held on $1 million bail, Osman’s bail was increased to $5 million on Wednesday after police and prosecutors learned he had access to considerable financial resources. A Microsoft software engineer, Osman had recently purchased a Tesla, owns a rental property and was in the process of buying his mother a house overseas, according to the charges. Kent police estimate his annual income at between $163,000 and $207,000, the charges say.

Osman remains jailed in the King County Jail, according to jail records.

Court records do not yet indicate the attorney who is representing Osman. He is to be arraigned Feb. 8 at the Maleng Regional Justice Center in Kent.

According to the charges:

One of Osman’s neighbors in the 24600 block of 64th Avenue South called 911 just before 7 a.m. Sunday, telling a dispatcher he heard sounds of an argument, then witnessed the stabbing of a young woman.

Arriving Kent police officers reported that Chuol’s cousin said the assailant had returned to his apartment, so an officer moved Chuol into the elevator and administered first aid, but by the time medics arrived, Chuol had died.

Chuol’s cousin told police Chuol and Osman had been in a relationship that had soured over the previous weeks, but they agreed to meet up Saturday night and stopped for fast food before returning to Osman’s residence.

In Sunday’s early hours, Chuol and Osman began arguing and Osman slapped Chuol and later wrapped his arm around her neck, strangling her, according to the cousin, who said she repeatedly hit Osman to separate the two. Chuol retaliated by smashing dishes and damaging Osman’s TV and work laptop, according to the charges. The women left Osman’s apartment, but returned to look for Chuol’s cellphone, and a second argument ensued before the two left again.

Based on the cousin’s statement to police and video-surveillance footage from the hallway, the charges say Osman came out of his apartment armed with a large kitchen knife as the women were waiting for the elevator and attacked them.

An autopsy later determined that the first stab wound to Chuol’s abdomen “was the fatal strike,” severing her aorta, according to the charges.