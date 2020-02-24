A Kenmore store clerk and an armed robbery suspect were both hospitalized with life-threatening stab wounds Monday afternoon after an apparent struggle during a robbery attempt, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials responded to Town Market, a store at 7000 N.E 181st St., just before 4 p.m. and found a 60-year-old clerk and 30-year-old suspect both with injuries. The men were transported to Harborview Medical Center.

“It sounds like the suspect came in and the clerk fought back,” said King County sheriff’s spokesman Ryan Abbott.

Abbott said officials believe the suspect stabbed the clerk, before the clerk wrestled the knife away and stabbed the suspect back.

No further information was immediately available.