Seattle police say the suspect followed a woman into the restroom at Carter Volkswagen, forced open a stall door, grabbed her by the throat and raped her. Two employees were eventually able to restrain the man until officers arrived.

A 24-year-old homeless man is being held without bail for allegedly raping a woman in a temporary restroom of a Ballard car dealership on Monday, according to King County prosecutors.

On Tuesday, a judge denied bail after finding probable cause to hold the suspect on investigation of rape, assault with sexual motivation and unlawful imprisonment with sexual motivation, a prosecutor’s spokeswoman said. He was also ordered held on investigation of third-degree assault for allegedly head-butting a Seattle police detective while he was being interviewed following his arrest.

The Seattle Times is not naming the suspect because he has not yet been criminally charged.

“It’s just sickening,” Jen Moran, the executive manager of Carter Motors, in the 5200 block of Leary Avenue Northwest, said of the attack. “She should’ve been (safe).”

Moran, who didn’t want to talk about the alleged rape in too much detail out of respect for the victim and because of the criminal investigation, said the woman who brought her car in for servicing was waiting for a shuttle.

“The driver couldn’t find her so went looking for her and heard yelling in the bathroom,” Moran said.

Three or four employees and a customer were able to tackle the suspect and hold him until police arrived, she said.

“I’m so proud of how they responded — their first thought was to go find her,” said Moran, who added that she and her employees had never seen the suspect before.

According to Seattle police:

The alleged victim, a 40-year-old woman, took her car in for maintenance just after 7 a.m. Monday, says the probable-cause statement outlining the police case against the suspect. After dropping off her car, she went across the street to buy coffee, then returned to the dealership, which is currently under renovation, the statement says.

A ramp outside the dealership’s temporary facility leads to offices and separate restrooms for male and female customers. There is no reason to use the ramp except to access the offices or restrooms, says the statement.

The customer went to the women’s restroom and entered a stall, locking the door behind her, according to the statement. She heard someone enter the restroom and that person began banging on her stall door, the statement says.

The man forced the stall door open, grabbed the woman by the throat and raped her, says the statement.

An employee who was in the men’s restroom next door heard the struggle and found the door to the women’s restroom had been locked, the statement says. He called for help and he and another employee continued to try to get inside. The assailant then moved away from the victim, who unlocked the door, the statement says.

The two employees found the woman “cowering against the wall”; she pointed to the suspect and said he had just raped her. The men also noticed the suspect’s pants were down and there was spilled coffee on the floor, police said. The employees restrained the man until police arrived.

Police say the suspect admitted to following the woman into the restroom with the intent of having sex with her, and that he had locked the restroom door, according to the statement.

The woman was taken to a hospital, where she underwent a sexual-assault exam, the statement says.

During his interview with police, a detective asked the suspect if he wanted more water and the suspect suddenly head-butted the detective, says the statement.

The suspect “has little to no ties to the community,” the statement says. While his last known address is in Huntsville, Columbia County, the suspect is currently homeless with significant ties to Texas, it says.