KENNEWICK — A jury has convicted a Benton City teen of plotting to kill a high-school classmate she briefly dated.

Tri-City Herald reported Monday that 18-year-old Fe Hadley was found guilty in Benton County Superior Court of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder in a November 2017 planned attack.

Hadley denied conspiring with Jeremiah Cunningham and Gabriel Pfliger to fatally stab 18-year-old Ryan Vaughn behind a store and hide his body in an orchard.

Authorities say Vaughn never went behind the store and other students riding scooters in the area noticed suspicious activity.

Hadley’s trial started Oct. 21; she remains in custody on $100,000 bail.

A sentencing hearing is expected to be scheduled in the next month.

Cunningham and Pfliger both pleaded guilty to separate charges and were sentenced. Cunningham’s and Hadley’s cases were bumped up to adult court because of their age and the seriousness of the allegations.