The King County Prosecutor's Office will examine the evidence before deciding whether to retry the brothers accused of killing two people and seriously wounding three others at The Jungle.

After a week of deliberation, a King County jury could not agree on a verdict in the trial of two brothers accused of killing two people and seriously wounding three others at The Jungle homeless encampment in January 2016.

James and Jerome Taafulisia were charged with two counts of first-degree murder and three counts of first-degree assault in connection with the Jan. 26, 2016, shooting at “the Caves,” a former encampment within the sprawling, 150-acre homeless encampment shut down by the city that October.

Prosecutors will examine the evidence before deciding whether to retry the brothers, said Dan Katzer, a spokesman for the prosecutor’s office. They expect to make a decision in the next few weeks, he said Friday.

James Taafulisia, 20, and Jerome Taafulisia, 18, were 17 and 16 years old when they were arrested Feb. 1, 2016, along with their 13-year-old brother. While the older brothers were charged as adults, their younger brother was prosecuted in juvenile court and was found guilty on the murder and assault charges in May, court records show.

Now 16, he will remain in custody until his 20th birthday and will then spend six months on parole as he transitions back into the community, according to disposition records in his case.

The Seattle Times does not name minors who are convicted in juvenile court.

Evidence prosecutors planned to present during the brothers’ trial included a 90-minute audio and video recording of the teens discussing the January 2016 shootings, according to records filed in King County Superior Court.

“The brothers eagerly admitted to (two Seattle police informants) their involvement in the homicide, shooting and robbery in the Jungle,” and they provided them with a detailed description of the shootings, say court records.

Based on witness statements and information gleaned from court records, police say the Taafulisia brothers decided to target Phat Nguyen, a drug dealer the brothers had been told regularly carried cash and drugs on him.

According to court records:

The night of the shooting, the came up behind Nguyen, who was seated around a fire pit with several other people. Nguyen, 46, was shot in the chest with a .45-caliber handgun. Sitting next to him was James Tran, 33, who began to stand when Nguyen was shot, the records say. Tran, who was shot twice with the .45, died on the way to Harborview Medical Center.

Nguyen’s 47-year-old girlfriend, Tracy Bauer, began screaming and was shot in the back. Amy Jo Shinault, 41, who had been sitting on a couch near the fire, begged the gunmen not to shoot her. She too was shot.

Another suspect grabbed Nguyen’s bag and jacket.

As the group ran away, one of the shooters fired a .22-caliber handgun into a tent, hitting 45-year-old Jeanine Brooks, who was also known as Jeanine Zapata, in the chest. She died at the scene.

Shell casings from two handguns were the only physical evidence left at the scene. But there were no fingerprints or DNA found on the casings when they were tested at the State Patrol Crime Lab.

News of the shootings came as then-Seattle Mayor Ed Murray was about to give a televised speech to defend what the city had done to address pervasive homelessness, including his November 2015 declaration of a state of emergency.

Information from Seattle Times archives is included in this story.