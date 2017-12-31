A dispute over who will receive the $750,000 settlement in the shooting death of Antonio Zambrano-Montes on a Pasco sidewalk in 2015

PASCO, Wash. (AP) — The family of a man shot to death after throwing rocks at police can’t agree on who should receive a $750,000 settlement.

So, the Tri-City Herald reports, a judge has rejected the offer and placed the civil case on hold for four months while the lawyers of Antonio Zambrano-Montes’ family work out an agreement.

Court documents say Zambrano-Montes died in February 2015 after officers shot at him 17 times. Zambrano-Montes, who was high on methamphetamine, was throwing rocks at police and passing cars.

An autopsy found he was shot five to seven times.

The lawsuit was filed against the city of Pasco, the Pasco Police Department, Chief Bob Metzger and officers Ryan Flanagan, Adam Wright and Adrian Alaniz.

It is not clear in court documents who will pay the settlement.