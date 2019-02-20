The judge said the release of the video was necessary for the public to understand why he dismissed misdemeanor assault and trespass charges against a Lopez Island man.

A judge in San Juan County has ordered the release of courtroom-surveillance video that prompted his decision earlier this month to dismiss criminal charges against a man after Sheriff Ron Krebs was caught using security cameras to zoom in on defense documents and a juror’s notebook during a trial.

In a six-page written ruling issued Tuesday, acting San Juan Superior Court Judge Donald Eaton dismissed a petition by Krebs arguing that release of the video would compromise courtroom security and show weaknesses in the surveillance system.

Eaton sided with civil-rights attorney Nick Power and several other San Juan lawyers, who argued that the video was a public record. The judge said the release of the video was necessary for the public to understand why he dismissed misdemeanor assault and trespass charges against Lopez Island resident Dustin Schible.

The ruling also clarified the behavior the judge found offensive and, in his mind, violated Schible’s right to a fair trial. Eaton said it wasn’t as much what the camera was looking at but the “very particular ways in which the security camera was moved.”

Eaton found the video “clearly indicated that a State actor intentionally manipulated the security camera in a way that unequivocally evidenced an effort to view defense counsel’s notes, which are protected work product.” There was an “absence of any credible explanations for who exactly moved the camera and why it was moved,” he wrote.

The incident has further strained relations between the sheriff and San Juan County Prosecutor Randall Gaylord, who, for a second time in two years, has been forced to abandon a prosecution because of misconduct in the sheriff’s office. In 2016, Eaton — then sitting as a superior court judge — threw out the felony conviction of a high-school teacher accused of having sex with a student after it was revealed that the sheriff’s detective on the case was having sex with the victim and had lied.

Krebs has testified under oath that he manipulated the camera from a station in the sheriff’s dispatch office, where the courtroom camera monitors are located. A dispatcher also said he may have moved the camera as well, although Krebs acknowledged he had operated the camera’s zoom, tilt and pan capabilities that day. During the hearing, a series of still shots from the video were introduced to demonstrate that the camera, at one point, focused on a juror’s notebook and the notes of San Juan Public Defender Colleen Kenimond, Schible’s defense lawyer.

While the still shots were significant, Eaton said they didn’t reflect the intentional nature of the overall incident.

“In sum, it was not the moments captured on the screenshots that were relevant to the Court’s decision to dismiss the charges, but the movements of the camera,” Eaton wrote. The public, he said, needs to see the “clearly deliberate movements of the camera” to understand why he dismissed the criminal case.

However, Eaton said the video would remain under seal until Tuesday, when he has scheduled another hearing on the matter. He gave Krebs the opportunity to present a redacted version of the video that would exclude anything the sheriff believes might compromise courtroom security, but specified the portions of the video “during which the camera is manipulated to zoom in” on the various documents cannot be removed. The judge will decide Tuesday exactly what gets released.

Krebs has not returned messages seeking comment. He has hired a private lawyer, Michael Kitson, of Seattle, who said Wednesday that Krebs has not decided whether to submit a redacted video or possibly appeal Eaton’s decision.

“The sheriff does deny any wrongdoing or that there was anything nefarious in his actions,” he said.

The most recent incident came to light when another judge sitting at a desk she normally doesn’t sit at noticed the unusual movement of a courtroom camera on a nearby monitor. She notified Eaton, whose inquiries led to the revelation that Krebs and a dispatcher had each been remotely manipulating the camera above the district courtroom’s jury box. Krebs acknowledged he used the zoom, pan and tilt functions that were observed on the video.

Gaylord has said no one in his office received information from the sheriff from the video in this case or any other. He said he has not decided whether his office will appeal Eaton’s ruling on the release of the video, which his office also opposed.

In court filings, Krebs and Gaylord insisted the incident was isolated and unintentional and resulted from security concerns about the defendant in the case, who allegedly had threatened to stab a Lopez Island grocer.

Krebs, in a sworn declaration, said he “inadvertently manipulated the camera in the District Courtroom in such a way that it zoomed in on one or more locations in the courtroom” and insisted he didn’t read or pass on anything he may have seen. He claimed he did not know the camera had a zoom function.

Power, the Friday Harbor civil-rights attorney who sought public disclosure of the video, has urged Gaylord to refer the incident to an outside agency for investigation, but he said he has not heard back. Gaylord said only that he was reviewing Eaton’s decision and will decide later whether to appeal.