A federal judge in Seattle ordered Monday that an Auburn-area man accused of planning and participating in a pro-Trump mob’s deadly siege on the U.S. Capitol last month be released as soon as 3 p.m. Monday pending a federal trial — unless the government files an appeal.

Federal prosecutors said they planned to do just that — appeal U.S. Magistrate Judge Brian Tsuchida’s order to release Ethan Nordean, a 30-year-old bodybuilder and a prominent member of the right-wing extremist group the Proud Boys.

The appeal would be filed in the District of Columbia by Monday afternoon, Assistant U.S. Attorney Jehiel Baer told the judge during Monday’s detention hearing over Zoom video conference.

Tsuchida acknowledged that his pre-trial release order could quickly be reversed, explaining to Nordean: “If that appeal is filed, unfortunately, the release order will not go into effect,” he said.

Baer had argued that Nordean should be detained pending his federal trial on four counts related to the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, contending he posed a danger to the community and was a potential flight risk. Nordean had a violent history as a street brawler with the Proud Boys, and federal agents seized an unsigned passport of a man formerly married to Nordean’s wife when they arrested Nordean at his home, the prosecutor said.

Along with recent social media posts indicating Nordean wanted to start a new life, the passport, which was found on top of Nordean’s dresser along with his wife’s passport, “suggests that defendant Nordean has some intent to flee the country to avoid prosecution,” Baer told the judge.

Advertising

Corey Endo, Nordean’s federal public defender, called the government’s contentions “far-fetched” and noted Nordean had actually turned himself in to arresting federal agents.

“He was not home when agents arrived to arrest him,” Endo told the judge. “His wife called him and told him they were there to arrest him, and he returned home. Those are not the actions of someone who wishes to flee.”

Endo added that Nordean had strong family and community ties, and that his father, restaurauteur Michael Nordean, had agreed to post bond and act as a third-party custodian while his son awaits trial.

Tsuchida agreed to Nordean’s release with the conditions that Nordean not violate any laws and that he remain in King County unless receiving prior permission to leave it. Nordean also was ordered to stay at his home between the hours of 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 a.m. and not to contact any witnesses or co-defendants in his case.

“Sounds good, your honor,” Nordean told the judge, when asked if he understood the terms of his release.

Nordean, who is known in far-right circles by his alias, “Rufio Panman” — a reference to a character in the 1991 Peter Pan fantasy movie, “Hook” — was arrested near Auburn last week and simultaneously charged in the District of Columbia with four federal criminal counts. The charges include obstructing an official proceeding, aiding and abetting injury to government property, disorderly conduct and knowingly and violently entering a restricted building, according to a criminal complaint.

Advertising

Nordean faces more than 30 years in prison if convicted on all counts. His next hearing is set for Feb. 15 in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

The attack on the Capitol temporarily halted Congress’ certification of Democrat Joe Biden’s election as president and led to the deaths of five people, including a U.S. Capitol Police officer.

An FBI agent’s probable cause affidavit alleges that video, photographs and Nordean’s own social media posts in the days leading up to the siege show that he helped to plan and carry out the violent attack. On the day of the incident, Nordean allegedly helped lead a large group of Proud Boys to the Capitol, where the group overwhelmed federal police before the building was breached and ransacked, the affidavit states.