CENTRALIA — Authorities say a Lewis County judge had to physically restrain a man when he allegedly assaulted the opposing attorney during a civil court proceeding.
The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office says 63-year-old Edward Danzer, of Tenino, was arrested on investigation of third-degree assault Thursday.
The Chronicle of Centralia reports that any assault in the courtroom is charged as a felony in Lewis County.
The sheriff’s office says Danzer struck the opposing attorney in the head. Officials say he allegedly tried to hit the attorney again and that’s when District Court Judge R.W. Buzzard physically restrained him with the help of bystanders until officers arrived.
Lewis County courts do not have courtroom security during civil cases.