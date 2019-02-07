The brother of a teenager who was killed by her ex-boyfriend in the shooting also sued the gunman, his parents and the store where the murder weapon was purchased.

EVERETT — A judge has dismissed a set of defendants from a wrongful-death lawsuit filed by the brother of one of three 19-year-old friends murdered at a Mukilteo house party in 2016.

The Daily Herald reports Snohomish County Superior Court Judge Millie Judge granted a motion to end the part of the case seeking damages from Karl and Victoria Bratvold, the family who owned the Mukilteo home where the shootings happened.

The parents, whose son, Tristan, hosted the party, weren’t there that night.

The complaint was filed in October by David Bui, representing the estate of his sister, Anna Bui.

The Bui lawsuit also seeks damages from outdoor retailer Cabela’s. The company’s Quil Ceda Village store sold convicted killer Allen Ivanov the rifle he used in the shootings.

Jacob Long and Jordan Ebner also were killed.

Ivanov, who is now serving a life sentence at the Washington State Penitentiary in Walla Walla, was motivated by jealousy over his breakup with Bui,according to police and prosecutors.

Information from Seattle Times archives is included in this story.