A federal judge agreed Monday to delay his ruling on vacating the manslaughter conviction of a Washington state prison inmate who claims he took the blame for another man’s killing, granting a motion from the inmate’s attorneys to pursue newly discovered information they say might link the other man to three similar slayings in Alaska.

The surprise twist came in the already unusual case of Erin Rieman, who maintains he falsely entered a plea to strangling his business partner, John Adkins, aboard their fishing boat in 2009 because the other man, deckhand Walter Bremmer, threatened to kill him, his girlfriend and their respective children if Rieman told the truth and implicated him.

U.S. District Judge Ronald Leighton in Tacoma held a hearing this past month on the case, which relies heavily on Rieman’s claim that Bremmer pleaded guilty in 2012 to a slaying in Hawaii that involved a strikingly similar strangulation.

During the hearing, Bremmer acknowledged committing the Hawaii slaying but denied he killed Adkins.

Leighton was nearing a ruling when, on Friday, Rieman’s federal defenders, Alan Zarky and Miriam Schwartz, asked Leighton to delay his decision for one month, saying their investigator, Michael Stortini, had discovered two unsolved strangulations of female victims in Anchorage, Alaska, in the early 1990s that occurred in “proximity” to Bremmer’s address at the time.

One took place 0.3 miles away, the other 1.6 miles away, the attorneys wrote in their motion. Another unsolved strangulation of a male victim took place in the same time period in Anchorage, according to the motion.

The attorneys sought more time to see if there is evidence that might link Bremmer to the killings.

While there already is strong evidence supporting Rieman’s original claims, evidence tying Bremmer to the Alaska cases would be “exceedingly relevant” to the judge’s decision, the attorneys argued.

Leighton granted the motion Monday.

Zarky declined to comment on the ruling or discuss details of the Alaska cases.

Leighton already had signaled at the end of the hearing that he was struggling with a case rife with speculation, no physical evidence and a high legal bar to overturn a state-court conviction.

He called the answers “clear as mud,” saying “I’m not Saint Peter, and this is not heaven’s gate.”

Adkins’ body has never been found. He disappeared in July 2009 from the coastal city of Ilwaco in southwest Washington, where the boat was undergoing repairs.

Several months later, Bremmer, in exchange for complete immunity from prosecution, told investigators that he witnessed Rieman beat and strangle Adkins during a fight on the boat, according to court papers.

Police said Rieman and Bremmer dumped the body at sea the next day, according to a news report.

Rieman was charged with second-degree murder. After his attorney advised him that he was likely to be convicted with a potential sentence of 25 years to life in prison, he accepted a plea deal, the papers say.

Rieman entered what is known as an Alford plea to a lesser charge of manslaughter, in which a defendant acknowledges there is sufficient evidence to support a conviction without directly admitting guilt. As part of the deal with the Pacific County prosecuting attorney, Rieman agreed to the 11-year sentence.

Three years into his prison term, Rieman learned that Bremmer had been arrested in Hawaii for strangling and shooting a man in “much the same way as Adkins’ murder was to have been committed,” the court papers say.

Bremmer was sentenced to 20 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the killing of a man who claimed to be having a sexual relationship with Bremmer’s girlfriend, according to a story in the Hawaii Tribune-Herald. The victim had a cord around his neck and had been shot multiple times.

In front of Leighton, Bremmer offered his version, saying the victim was a drug dealer who displayed threatening behavior after he told him to stop and alerted authorities.

He also sought to differentiate what he did in Hawaii and what occurred in Ilwaco. He said he initially shot the man in Hawaii three times before leaving the scene, then returned to find the man still alive, so he strangled him in an act of mercy after seeing how quickly Adkins had died at Rieman’s hand.

After Bremmer’s arrest, Rieman wrote to Pacific County’s then-prosecutor, alleging Bremmer “pulled a gun on me and forced me to watch as he strangled John to death.”

Bremmer not only threatened “my life if I did not support his story” and help him dispose of the body, Rieman wrote, he threatened to kill his daughter, his girlfriend at the time and her two children, all of whom lived in Hawaii

Bremmer moved to Hawaii shortly after Adkins was killed, according to the court papers.

Rieman sought to withdraw his guilty plea in Pacific County Superior Court, where a judge denied his request on the grounds it came too late and didn’t meet the legal threshold. He appealed to the state Court of Appeals, which upheld the lower court, and the state Supreme Court declined to review his case.

In 2016, Rieman filed a writ of habeas corpus in U.S. District Court in Tacoma challenging the. state court conviction.