The judge found two attorneys who made the allegations as part of a pending lawsuit stemming from the fatal shooting of Charleena Lyles by Seattle police, violated professional-conduct rules.

In a blistering decision, a King County judge on Tuesday found no merit to allegations that a Seattle police officer perjured himself in testimony about last year’s fatal shooting of Charleena Lyles.

Superior Court Judge Julie Spector found that Seattle attorneys Karen Koehler and Edward Moore, who made the allegations as part of a pending lawsuit stemming from the shooting, violated professional-conduct rules and ordered them to pay the city of Seattle still-to-be-determined reasonable fees and costs.

Spector said the two attorneys “intentionally filed a baseless motion, lacking any support from the factual record or existing law, attacking the character and credibility of Defendant Officer Jason Anderson, at the cost of his right to a fair trial, on the anniversary of Ms. Lyles’ death as a means of garnering media attention.”

Koehler and Moore claimed that Anderson, one of the two officers who shot Lyles on June 18, 2017, perjured himself when he testified in a pretrial deposition that the door to her apartment was closed when the confrontation occurred.

To bolster their assertion, the lawyers, who represent Lyles’ estate and the guardian ad litem for her four children, released police video and audio synchronized to silent surveillance video from the apartment hallway, which they say shows Anderson stepped into the hallway through an open door as he fired.

They asked Spector to find that Anderson had given “material false testimony” and refer the matter to the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office for review.

In a response filed Friday, the city’s attorneys described the motion as “frivolous” and a publicity stunt. They said the motion should be denied and that monetary sanctions should be imposed for violating professional conduct rules.

Anderson has consistently stated that it was his recollection the door was closed, the response says.

In response to the ruling, Koehler issued a statement saying: “No one ever said that fighting for justice on Charleena Lyles’ case would be easy. With all due respect to the court, we strongly disagree with the findings made and will request reconsideration.”

Lyles, 30, was shot by Anderson and Officer Steven McNew after she reported a burglary and, according to the officers, suddenly attacked them with one or two knives inside her northeast Seattle apartment.