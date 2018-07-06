A former Oso man convicted of killing Monique Patenaude and her husband, Patrick Shunn, following an ongoing property dispute was sentenced Friday to life in prison.

Nearly two years after his capture in Mexico, John Reed was sentenced in Snohomish County Superior Court on Friday to life in prison for the April 2016 shooting deaths of his former neighbors in Oso, a married couple with whom he had an ongoing dispute.

After a 16-day trial, a Snohomish County jury deliberated about a day before finding Reed guilty on May 30 of aggravated first-degree murder for the death of Patrick Shunn, 45, and second-degree murder in the death of Shunn’s wife, Monique Patenaude, 46. The charges each carry a firearm enhancement and Reed was also convicted of unlawful possession of a firearm.

Reed was originally charged with two counts of first-degree murder, but jurors did not find that Patenaude’s murder was premeditated.

During his trial, Reed, 55, claimed he shot the couple in self-defense after they confronted him at his former property. He claimed he “panicked” and enlisted his brother, Tony Reed, to help him bury the couple’s bodies in a remote area near their home and stash the couple’s two vehicles.

John Reed was arrested July 15, 2016, by the Policia Estatal Investigadora after investigators located him in Sonora, Mexico. Expelled him from the country, he was taken into U.S. custody at the border by the U.S. Marshals Service and booked into jail in Arizona before he was extradited to Washington to face the murder charges.

According to the criminal investigation:

Reed had an ongoing feud with Shunn and Patenaude and threatened to shoot them after they cut brush next to his property in 2013. Sheriff’s deputies described Reed as an aggressive neighbor angered by various people after the deadly landslide next to his property in Oso that killed 43 people in 2014.

After the slide, Reed voluntarily sold his property to Snohomish County for $245,700 under a flood-mitigation program.

Several weeks before she was killed, Patenaude complained that Reed had been illegally squatting on the property.

When Patenaude returned home from running errands in Arlington on April 11, 2016, Reed shot her three times. Shunn was fatally shot in the head later the same day when he returned home from work. The next day, neighbors found the couple’s livestock untended and reported Shunn and Patenaude missing.

John Reed enlisted the help of his brother and parents, then fled to Mexico with his brother, Tony Reed. Tony Reed turned himself him in to U.S. Marshals on May 16, 2016, and later led police to the bodies of Shunn and Patenaude.

Detectives determined that on the night of the shootings, Reed drove to Ellensburg, where his parents and brother live. He stayed there for an hour and returned with brother Tony Reed, arriving back at the slain couple’s property around midnight.

Tony Reed later told detectives he saw Patenaude’s body in her Jeep while Shunn’s body was inside his Land Rover.

The brothers waited until 3 a.m. April 12, 2016, to each drive a vehicle up North Brooks Creek Road, where they buried the bodies and then dumped the Jeep and Land Rover over a steep embankment several miles from the burial site.

The brothers walked back to John Reed’s former property and, over the next two days, allegedly tried to conceal and destroy evidence of the killings.

They returned to Ellensburg, drove to Arizona, then crossed the border into Mexico, sparking a massive manhunt.

Tony Reed, now 51, later pleaded guilty to two counts of rendering criminal assistance and was sentenced to 14 months in prison.

The brothers’ parents, Clyde Reed, 83, and Faye Reed, 79, both of Ellensburg, were also charged with rendering criminal assistance. They are expected to enter guilty pleas and to be sentenced on July 19, court records show.