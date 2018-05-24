The driver told troopers he was driving south on Interstate 5 near Lakewood when he saw "a small black object in the air," then heard a noise as the object struck his car.

A man who stopped for gas on his drive home from work Wednesday evening discovered a black handgun lodged in the front bumper of his car and called the Washington State Patrol.

“It’s just crazy. It’s a complete fluke it could happen,” Trooper Guy Gill said of the incident.

In his years as a trooper, Gill said he has seen vehicles hit by all kinds of debris on the freeway — bolts, tires, rocks, bits of steel — but never a firearm.

Well…this is a first ! Driver saw a small “black object” in the air while driving on I-5 and it struck the front of his car. He drove about 18 miles, stopped for gas, and found this. We recovered it and turned it over to @LakewoodPD. pic.twitter.com/Oo3KlbW362 — Trooper Guy Gill (@wspd1pio) May 24, 2018

The man regularly commutes between his job in Pierce County and his home in the Olympia area, said Gill, who didn’t want to provide too many details of the man’s identity to protect his privacy.

The man isn’t exactly sure where it happened, but told troopers he was driving south on Interstate 5 near Lakewood when he saw “a small black object in the air,” then heard a noise as the object struck his car, Gill said. Since the impact didn’t seem to affect the vehicle’s performance, the man drove south for another 18 miles before pulling over to get gas, according to Gill.

At the gas station, the man circled his car looking for damage — and saw the handgun, lodged barrel first, in his front bumper, Gill said.

“What are the odds of that even happening?” Gill asked, marveling that the gun not only hit the bumper the way it did but also remained embedded for nearly 20 miles at freeway speeds. “It’s so unreal. Unless you see the photos … you don’t understand how unlikely it is.”

The State Patrol recovered the handgun, which was missing its magazine, and turned it over to Lakewood Police, Gill said.