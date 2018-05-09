Seattle police believe the man who was shot and killed outside the West Seattle Stadium Tuesday evening, during a children’s track meet, was possibly targeted by the gunman.

Homicide and gang-unit detectives continue to investigate the shooting in the parking lot, gathering information on the suspect and how he or she escaped the area while dozens of young athletes and parents scrambled for safety inside.

Further details on the circumstances that led up to the shooting are not known.

“There’s some fear out there that it was random,” said Seattle Police Detective Mark Jamieson. “We want to assure the public we believe the victim was targeted by the suspect.”

The King County Medical Examiner has yet to identify the deceased man, believed to be in his 40s.

In a Facebook post to the track community, a coach for the Rainier Beach Track Club said the victim was a father to one of the young athletes.

“The incident has shaken many youth, adults and families,” the post says.

People inside the stadium, located in the 4400 block of 35th Avenue Southwest, recalled a chaotic scene of children and parents panicking, yelling and taking shelter after hearing four or five gunshots, around 7:30 p.m.

“My gut reaction was to keep an eye on two sides of the bleachers for what’s going to happen next,” said Damian Grava, a parent of a 7-year-old girl in the meet.

He said he thought someone with a machine gun was on a shooting rampage. “I ran through the crowd, grabbed my kid … and we ran and sneaked out to the back alley.”

A crowd of dozens of children and parents gathered there, he said, hiding behind cars and dumpsters, while others took shelter behind the bleachers. The screaming continued.

“We stayed until police showed up — felt like forever,” Grava said. “There was a parent freaking out and looking for their kid.”

Seattle police said they found the victim on the ground in the nearby parking lot with multiple, life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Medics took him to Harborview Medical Center, police said, where he was declared dead.

Staff at Grava’s daughter’s school, Arbor Heights Elementary school, allowed children to leave class any time Wednesday to talk to a counselor or the principal about what happened, the father said.

The coach for the Rainier Beach Track Club also said coaches and counselors have been asked to help children and families reflect and process their feelings.

Children from multiple schools were at the event.

“It was straight up trauma,” said Grava, who works as a ceramic artist in West Seattle. “My life was threatened; my daughter’s life was threatened.”

Police said they spoke with witnesses but have little information about the suspect or suspect vehicle. They ask anyone who saw or heard anything in the area at the time to call 206-233-5000.

The stadium, located in Seattle’s North Delridge neighborhood and adjacent to the West Seattle Golf Course, is a historical landmark with football field, track and two sets of stands. Groups can rent the facility for sports games or practice.

According to Seattle police’s online dashboard, which tabulates crime statistics over the past decade, through February 2018, Tuesday’s fatal shooting marks the first homicide in North Delridge.

Seattle Times staff reporter Christine Clarridge contributed to this report.