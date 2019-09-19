A 47-year-old Issaquah man was charged Thursday with first-degree rape of a child and first-degree child molestation, accused of sexually abusing an 11-year-old male relative over the past two years, according to King County prosecutors.

Hakim Fareed, a school-bus driver for the Issaquah School District since February 2017, was placed on paid administrative leave by the district as soon as officials learned of his arrest Monday and the allegations against him, said L. Michelle, the school district’s executive director of communications.

She was not authorized to release the name of the school Fareed’s bus route serves, but she said the district is now notifying parents whose children were driven by Fareed.

“We have no reason to believe anything happened on a bus,” Michelle said, but the district is working with Issaquah police and reviewing video-surveillance footage from Fareed’s bus to be sure there was no wrongdoing. She said Fareed does not have a criminal history and passed an FBI fingerprint check and a State Patrol criminal-background check before he was hired.

Fareed, who moved from Ohio to Washington three years ago, was arrested Monday afternoon at his Issaquah apartment complex, according to charging documents and a news release issued by the Issaquah police department. The reported victim does not live in Issaquah, but four children who resided with Faheed “were removed from the residence … and safely relocated,” the news release says. Issaquah police are also working with police in Ohio to look for other possible victims, according to the news release.

According to the charges, the 11-year-old boy slept over at Fareed’s apartment on Sept. 2. The next day, he returned home and told his sister that he had been sexually abused. It is unknown when the children told their mother, but she called Issaquah police Sept. 9.

The boy, who often spent the night at Fareed’s apartment, later underwent a child forensic interview at a Tacoma hospital and detailed the sex acts done to him, the charges say. The boy said during the interview that another child victim had also been abused by Fareed, according to the charges.

“The victim told police that he continued to go over to the defendant’s house and didn’t tell for so long because the defendant was ‘nice during the day,'” Senior Deputy Prosecutor Emily Petersen wrote in charging papers.

Fareed remains jailed in lieu of $500,000 bail, jail records show.