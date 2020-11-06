A federal judge on Friday sentenced an Issaquah man to 30 months in prison for possession of child pornography and ordered him to pay $12,000 in restitution to the victims depicted in the images he had.

Philip B. Gilbert, 61, also faces multiple child sex abuse charges in California state court and could face life imprisonment there.

An electronic service provider reported Gilbert’s account to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children last year after he uploaded images of child rape and molestation. Serving a court-authorized search warrant, law enforcement seized devices that contained more than 250 images of child pornography., according to documents filed in U.S. District Court.

Gilbert, who was an IT worker for the Catholic Archdiocese of Seattle, was arrested on state charges in May 2019, then charged in federal court in October 2019. He pleaded guilty in June of this year.

After Gilbert was arrested, someone contacted police in Contra Costa County, California, to report that Gilbert had molested her, prosecutors say. He will be transferred to California to face sexual-abuse charges in that case after he serves his sentence in federal prison on the child-porn charges. If convicted, he could face life in prison in California, prosecutors say.