A new analysis ranked the safest and least safe cities in our state based on crime statistics. See how your area did. And there's some good news about crime in Washington overall.
Feeling safe in Seattle?
If not, you might feel more secure in Snoqualmie, Oak Harbor, Sunnyside, West Richland or Enumclaw. Those were named Washington’s five safest cities based on an analysis of violent-crime and property-crime statistics released this week by the National Council for Home Safety and Security.
Kent, Federal Way, Tacoma, Spokane and University Place were found to be the least safe out of 70 Washington cities. Seattle ranked 47th, with 4,564 violent crimes and 37,934 property crimes as reported in the FBI Uniform Crime Report, according to the safety and security council, a trade organization for home security businesses.
According to the study, Washington state’s overall per-capita rates ofviolent crime and property crime rates come in about 19 percent below the national average.
Overall, data from 8,793 law enforcement agencies representing more 193 million residents of the U.S. were factored into the ranking, according to the study.
To find the rankings, the council added up the number of violent crimes (murder, manslaughter, rape, robbery and aggravated assault) and property crimes (which include burglary, motor vehicle theft, and arson) in a city and divided that number by a city’s population. In addition, the number of total crimes was divided by the number of law enforcement employees to arrive at what the study calls “police adequacy.” The two tallies combined to create the safety score for each city.
