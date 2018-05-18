William Earl Talbott II, 55, of SeaTac, was arrested as he was leaving his Seattle workplace. According to investigators, he is suspected of raping and killing a 19-year-old British Columbia woman in 1987, and detectives are working to tie him to the death of the woman's boyfriend.

More than 30 years after a young Canadian woman was raped and shot in the back of the head, a 55-year-old SeaTac man was arrested Thursday in connection with her death after DNA found at the crime scene was used to map the suspect’s family tree, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.

In a Friday news conference, William Earl Talbott II was identified as the man believed to be responsible for the November 1987 slaying of 18 year-old Tanya Van Cuylenborg, though detectives said they are trying to connect him to the killing of Cuylenborg’s boyfriend, 20-year-old Jay Cook.

Talbott, who lived with his parents in Woodinville at the time of the double homicide, was arrested leaving his Seattle workplace on Thursday, said Snohomish County Sheriff’s Detective Jim Scharf, who has spent the last 13 years working the cold case. He will be transferred to Skagit County, where Van Cuylenborg’s body was found, to face a murder charge in her death.

“He was never on any list law enforcement had, there was never a tip providing his name,” Scharf said of Talbott. “If it hadn’t been for genetic genealogy, we wouldn’t be standing here today.”

Talbott was identified as a suspect through the use of genetic genealogy, the same technique that led to last month’s arrest of Joseph James DeAngelo, the alleged serial rapist and killer known as the Golden State Killer in California.

“Yesterday, the killer had his last sleep in his own bed, his last coffee break, his last day of freedom,” said Cook’s sister, Laura Baanstra. “It’s hard to put into words the relief, joy, and great sorrow this arrest brings.”

During an April news conference, investigators from Snohomish and Skagit counties announced they had sent DNA belonging to Van Cuylenborg’s killer to Parabon NanoLabs, which provided scientific approximations of what the killer might look like based on traits embedded in his genetic code.

From there, a digital file containing DNA genotype data derived from evidence at the crime scene was uploaded to GEDmatch, a public genetic-genealogy website, and promising matches were found for two of Talbott’s relatives, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Using the suspect DNA, the genealogist was able to identify second cousins in the GEDmatch databank and from there, developed two family trees, one leading back to the suspect’s paternal grandmother and the other to his maternal great-grandparents, according to information released by the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.

The two family trees converged in a marriage, and Talbott was the only male carrier for the mix of DNA from the two families.

After a genealogist deduced Talbott’s identity, police subsequently acquired an abandoned DNA sample from a cup he had used.

Scientists at the State Patrol’s crime lab confirmed that Talbott’s DNA positively matched the DNA profile from the crime-scene evidence.

Scharf said it’s hard to know what Talbott looked like 30 years ago — and whether he resembles the sketches provided by Parabon because Talbott is now “quite heavy.”

Detectives are beginning their investigative work to tie Talbott’s movements to the facts of the case and would like to speak to anyone who knew Talbott or has photos of him from the time of the killings.

He said Talbott has driven trucks at various jobs for the past 20 years. His mother is deceased but investigators have spoken with Talbott’s father, Scharf said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s tip line at 425-388-3845.

According to Scharf and news reports, Cook and Van Cuylenborg set out for Seattle on Nov. 18, 1987, taking the 4 p.m. ferry from Victoria to Port Angeles and purchasing a ferry ticket — presumably for the 10:35 p.m. run — from Bremerton to Seattle.

Police later learned they had stopped outside Port Angeles to ask directions to Bremerton, but perhaps got lost, because they drove south on Highway 101 through Mason County instead of driving across the Hood Canal Bridge to Kitsap County.

The couple ended up buying gas in Allyn, nearly 20 miles south of Bremerton, and were remembered by the store owners, who spoke with the couple and told investigators neither showed signs of stress, The Seattle Times reported at the time.

The pair, who were running an overnight errand for Cook’s father, never appeared at the Seattle furnace-supply store to place their order the morning of Nov. 19, 1987, and didn’t arrive home that night as planned. The next day, they were reported missing to police in Saanich, B.C., a Victoria suburb and the couple’s hometown.

Van Cuylenborg’s partially clothed body was found on Nov. 24 in a ditch in Alger, Skagit County. Police said Van Cuylenborg’s hands were bound behind her back with a plastic zip tie.

The next day, police found the bronze 1977 Ford van the couple had been traveling in abandoned in a parking lot in downtown Bellingham. They found the ticket for the Bremerton-to-Seattle ferry inside the van, along with Cook’s ID and plastic ties like the one used to bind Van Cuylenborg’s hands.

Her wallet, keys for the van, a pair of surgical gloves and a partial box of .380-caliber ammunition were found under the back porch of a Bellingham tavern.

Two hunters found Cook’s body under a bridge south of Monroe on Nov. 26, 1987 — Thanksgiving Day.