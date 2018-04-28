Clark County gave a longtime deputy a last chance to keep his job after findings that he kicked, slapped, punched, choked and isolated an inmate over an eight-month period. The deputy says it was horseplay.

A Clark County corrections deputy has been given a last chance to keep his job after an internal-affairs investigation found he abused an inmate at the jail’s work center and violated other policies.

James D. Winters, a 25-year veteran of the sheriff’s office, signed a three-year last-chance agreement in January that states he will be fired if he doesn’t comply with certain conditions.

Winters was accused May 15, 2017, of “kicking, slapping, punching, choking and intentionally isolating a jail work center inmate within a darkened holding cell” over an eight-month span in 2016 and 2017, according to a Dec. 14 letter of findings authored by Jail Chief Ric Bishop.

Bishop previously told The Columbian that the inmate did not require medical attention as a result of the altercations.

Other jail work-center inmates, both men and women, had also accused Winters of physically and verbally abusing them without justification, according to a summary of the internal investigation’s findings.

Winters characterized his conduct as horseplay, as did some of the alleged victims and witnesses to the conduct.

Bishop’s letter states that Winters violated the sheriff’s office’s policies on abuse and corporal punishment, competency, and courtesy.

“These behaviors are grounds for termination of employment,” the letter reads.

However, Winters’ longtime service with the sheriff’s office, his remorse and willingness to accept corrective discipline, statements from the victims saying they didn’t fear for their safety, and the overall impression that Winters was “messing around or a bully” were considered, the letter states.

Instead of termination, Winters was suspended without pay from Dec. 18 to 22, according to the last-chance agreement. But the letter of findings says Winters was to also schedule and complete a second week of suspension with the option of using paid time off by March 1. It’s unclear from the documents if that time was completed.

The primary inmate who reported the abuse, Cory Cunningham, has also filed a complaint against Winters in Clark County District Court alleging assault. If the complaint is sustained, it could lead to criminal prosecution of the deputy, even though the Vancouver City Attorney’s Office already declined to prosecute the case.

The case is set for a review hearing June 6.

Winters was placed on administrative leave June 29, 2017, after the internal investigation turned into a criminal investigation led by the Vancouver Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit.

Charges of fourth-degree assault were referred to the city attorney’s office Aug. 11, as a result of the criminal investigation. Prosecutors later that month declined to pursue them, citing that “the severity did not rise to the level of criminality required for prosecution,” Bishop’s letter states.

In addition to suspension, Winters is not to be assigned to the jail work center for three years and must show no similar abusive conduct toward a citizen. He is to comply with the professional conduct and standards of his position, attend additional training and accept that he will be closely monitored.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office Guild and Winters also waive the right to challenge future termination or other discipline, according to the last-chance agreement.