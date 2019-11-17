“Troopers didn’t know who it was, and two girls pop out and are running from them,” Trooper Johnna Batiste said.

The passenger, a 14-year-old girl listed as a missing juvenile, was released to her parents at the scene.

The driver was booked into Remann Hall Juvenile Detention Center on suspicion of felony eluding and DUI.

Investigators have not determined where the girls got the vehicle, but it had not been reported stolen.