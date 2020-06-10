Gov. Jay Inslee has ordered a new, independent investigation into the killing of Manuel Ellis by Tacoma police, after new revelations emerged that Pierce County sheriff’s deputies and a Washington State Patrol trooper were at the scene when Ellis was detained and ultimately killed on March 3.

But it’s unclear who will investigate the killing and who will decide whether officers will be charged.

“I have become convinced that the Pierce County Sheriff should not complete the investigation of the death of Manuel Ellis and the county prosecutor should not review the investigation and make charging decisions,” Inslee said in a statement.

“At this point we are working to determine who will conduct the independent investigation and who will make charging decisions,” Inslee said. “That said, the state will ensure an independent investigation and independent prosecutorial review into the death of Manuel Ellis. We will ensure that the work is done free of conflicts of interest.”

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department had been nearing the end of its investigation, and an investigative briefing with the prosecuting attorney had been scheduled for Wednesday. It was canceled after the new revelations.

“The county prosecutor believes that she has an irreconcilable conflict that would preclude her office from handling this case,” Inslee said.

Ellis was killed March 3 while being arrested and restrained by Tacoma police. In a video shot by a bystander that became public last week, Ellis can be seen falling on his back, struggling with officers on top of him. “Oh my God, stop hitting him, just arrest him,” the woman filming the video yells.

The county medical examiner ruled the case a homicide, concluding that Ellis died from a lack of oxygen due to physical restraint. The medical examiner’s report also listed methamphetamine intoxication and heart disease as factors in his death.

In a separate statement Wednesday, Pierce County Prosecuting Attorney Mary Robnett said she would “step back from the case.” She said she’d been told that one sheriff’s deputy was on the scene when Ellis was killed, but did not mention multiple officers or a state trooper.

Robnett again asked Attorney General Bob Ferguson to accept “concurrent jurisdiction” in the case. She granted Ferguson that power on Monday. But Ferguson demurred, saying his office would review the case after Robnett makes a decision on whether to charge officers or not.

He said Monday that the independence of his review would be lost if he and Robnett were working on the case at the same time.

“I want to offer my apologies to Mr. Ellis’ family who now will have to wait longer for the fair and thorough investigation this case demands and which they deserve,” Inslee said.