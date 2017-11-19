A brief fight Wednesday afternoon was followed by a 36-hour lockdown at the Department of Corrections facility on the Olympic Peninsula. DOC said there were no serious injuries to inmates.

The Clallam Bay Corrections Center went on lockdown for about 36 hours last week after a fight between inmates at the men’s prison on the Olympic Peninsula.

A fight broke out in a recreation yard at the facility at about 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Department of Corrections spokesman Jeremy Barclay said. Corrections officers, some using pepper spray, broke up the scuffle a few minutes later.

Visiting hours were canceled on Friday and Saturday. They reopened on Sunday for all inmates except those in the B and C living unit, which were closest to the site of the fight.

Barclay said no correctional officers were injured. No injuries suffered by inmates were serious enough to require treatment outside the facility, which houses nearly 900 medium-, close- and maximum-security male inmates, he said.

Officers were reviewing video footage of the fight and interviewing inmates believed to be involved in the fight, Barclay said. He didn’t offer an estimate for how many people were involved or how it started.

“We’re hoping to regain total normalcy by later this week,” he said. “It appears that calm is again the order of the day.”

It’s the first lockdown at the facility since a January 2016 incident in which an inmate attacked a corrections officer with a metal stool part, hitting him over the head until other inmates intervened to stop the attack.