The state Attorney General’s Office has filed a second-degree attempted murder charge against an inmate who allegedly attacked a corrections officer at Clallam Bay Corrections Center in 2016, leaving him with a severe brain injury.

Abdinjib Ibraham pried the six-pound metal seat off a stool in his cell and repeatedly hit corrections officer Terry Breedlove over the head until other inmates stopped the attack, according to the Attorney General’s Office.

Charges filed Thursday don’t give a specific motive for the attack, but note Ibrahim had just been returned to his cell after spending time in solitary confinement following an altercation with another corrections officer.

After the attack, Ibraham allegedly said, “Guy I hit wasn’t even the one that had it coming, but you all the same and I couldn’t wait,” according to the charges.

Breedlove survived the Jan. 25, 2016, attack, but suffers from memory loss, headaches, blurred vision and impaired balance, according to a news release from the Attorney General’s Office. Doctors have diagnosed him with concussive syndrome and a traumatic brain injury, the news release says.

Ibraham, 30, remains in prison due to a robbery conviction out of King County and is scheduled to be released in 2021.

The case was referred to the Attorney’s General’s Office by the Clallam County Prosecutor’s Office.

Second-degree attempted murder is punishable by up to life in prison and up to a $50,000 fine.

