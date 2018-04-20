Ryan O’Dell was critically injured when he was attacked by two men — one armed with a machete, the other with a steel-studded belt. He was released from the hospital on Friday, the same day King County prosecutors charged his alleged attackers with first-degree assault.

A 2-inch-long wound on his chest is the least of Ryan O’Dell’s injuries, but it’s the one that gives him chills because he knows he probably would have died had the blow from the machete been delivered with full force.

“If it had been deeper, it would’ve been a fatal blow. I was seriously lucky,” O’Dell, 39, said Friday outside Seattle’s Harborview Medical Center.

O’Dell’s other injuries include “lacerations all over” from being hacked with a machete that severed his left triceps and required him to undergo emergency surgery to repair damage to his left knee and elbow. His scalp is covered in cuts from being hit with a steel-studded belt.

O’Dell, who said none of his arteries were hit, was released from the hospital on Friday, two days after police say he was attacked by two intoxicated men in the parking lot of a burger joint in Burien.

King County prosecutors have charged Ivan Schoolcraft, 30, and Timothy Whitmer, 25, both of Seattle, with first-degree assault in connection with the Wednesday attack. Schoolcraft, who was allegedly armed with a machete, and Whitmer, who was armed with a belt decorated with metal rings and studs, are being held at the Maleng Regional Justice Center in Kent, court and jail records show. Whitmer’s bail was set at $200,000 while Schoolcraft is being held in lieu of $250,000 bail, according to jail records.

O’Dell, who is homeless, says he and his girlfriend, Talitha Holman, sometimes sleep in a friend’s van or in cheap motels in Burien. He said he’s seen an increase in harassment against the homeless in recent years, usually involving intoxicated people who cut sleeping bags, dump water or urine on people sleeping outdoors, or kick people awake for no reason.

On Wednesday evening, the pair saw two men push over a homeless friend’s bicycle and attempt to throw the man’s bike trailer into traffic on Southwest 148th Street, a busy, five-lane arterial.

Holman, who was on her way into a Burger Broiler restaurant, said she tried to intervene, yelling at the men that there was a dog — a Chihuahua named Forehead — inside the bike trailer.

O’Dell, who had been sitting inside another friend’s van, ran to Holman’s aid when he saw the smaller of the two men turn to Holman and cock his arm back, readying a punch, O’Dell said.

“I came up behind him and bulldozed him to the ground,” O’Dell said.

In the ensuing scuffle, O’Dell said he “knocked the big guy to the ground and he came up with the machete.”

O’Dell didn’t see the weapon at first, but then threw a couple punches “before he could get a swing in with the machete,” he said. “Then the smaller guy comes up with the belt. He hit me in the head and pushed me back into the bush. It was like having your butt in a barrel.”

Unable to move, O’Dell said both men “were swinging on me” with their respective weapons.

“The guy was swinging the machete so hard he bent it in half,” said O’Dell, who remembers at least one of the men yelling, “I’m going to kill you, you homeless piece of [expletive].”

Holman and the friend whose bike was pushed over drew the attackers’ attention away from O’Dell and were chased inside the restaurant, Holman said.

“From the looks of it, I thought he was dead,” she said of O’Dell.

Somehow, O’Dell made it across Southwest 148th Street.

“That’s when I realized how much blood there was,” he said. “I kept screaming, ‘Where is Talitha?’ That was my whole concern, making sure she was protected.”

By then, passing motorists had called 911 and a responding Burien police officer applied three tourniquets to O’Dell’s arm and legs, likely saving his life, a spokesman for the King County Sheriff’s Office, which provides police services to Burien, said earlier this week.

The attack on O’Dell was captured by the restaurant’s video-surveillance cameras and a witness turned over to police a video of the incident she recorded on her cellphone, charging papers say.

According to the charges, the men who attacked O’Dell ran but were both arrested a short time later. A bloody machete was retrieved from some bushes, and an officer saw the second man try to insert a belt back into the belt loops of his pants as he ran, the charges say.

In March 2012, Schoolcraft, the man allegedly armed with the machete, beat a man at Fourth Avenue and Pine Street, breaking three ribs and tearing the man’s spleen, court records say. He later pleaded guilty to misdemeanor assault and received a suspended sentence with credit for 38 days he spent in jail, according to the records.

Then in July 2013, Schoolcraft punched a stranger in the face for no apparent reason, knocking the man unconscious, say court records. He was sentenced to eight months in jail after pleading guilty to third-degree assault, according to the records.

Whitmer has non-felony convictions in Washington, Nevada and Florida, the charges say.