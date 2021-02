Washington State Patrol officers closed northbound lanes on Interstate 405 near Interstate 5 in Tukwila after a driver allegedly shot at a trooper just after 5 p.m. Sunday.

The trooper was not struck, officials said. The freeway was closed to search for evidence.

#Braaking. @wastatepatrol trooper was shot at trying to stop a vehicle NB 405 in the area of SR 181 in #Tukwila. Trooper was not struck. Vehicle lost taking SR 169 exit in #Renton. Trooper VanCleave on his way. More info to come. — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) February 22, 2021

Kent police found the driver’s car just after 6 p.m., but it was abandoned. They have not yet identified or apprehended any suspects, Washington State Patrol officials said on Twitter.