More than 200 live animals, including dogs, rabbits, guinea pigs and chinchillas, were rescued Thursday from a West Seattle home where Seattle Animal Shelter personnel said they found some of the worst conditions they’d ever seen.

Dozens of dead animals were also found on the property, in the 5000 block of 26th Avenue Southwest, KING 5 reported.

The homeowner has been arrested on felony animal cruelty charges, the station reported.

Animal shelter director Ann Graves told local television stations it was “one of the most severe cases of animal neglect and cruelty” she’s seen in her career.

“As in many animal welfare cases, the discovery and seizure of these animals was in part thanks to a vigilant community member who saw something and said something,” city spokesperson Melissa Mixon wrote in a statement. “It’s a reminder to all of us that animals don’t have a voice and that’s why it’s so important for us all to remain vigilant and help speak for them when something seems wrong.”

Animal shelter staff was working through the night to assess and treat the animals.