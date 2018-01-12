The Tukwila Police Department said Friday that a resident called police Thursday afternoon after discovering the remains in a container outside.
Police have arrested a man south of Seattle on investigation of homicide after someone found human remains in a container.
Police say the King County Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy to determine the person’s cause of death.
Police say detectives with the department’s major crimes unit are leading the investigation.
Police say detectives have identified and arrested a suspect, who has been booked into the King County Jail.
No further information was immediately released.