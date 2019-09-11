King County sheriff’s detectives are investigating the discovery of human remains near a Black Diamond housing development still under construction.

On Tuesday evening, a man was hiking along a trail through a wooded area near the 33000 block of Southeast Stevens Street when something off the trail caught his eye, said sheriff’s Sgt. Ryan Abbott. The man found the remains and called 911.

Black Diamond police responded to the scene, where officers guarded the remains overnight, he said.

Black Diamond police contacted detectives in the sheriff’s Major Crimes Unit and asked them to take over the investigation, Abbott said. According to the Black Diamond Police Department’s website, the department has 11 commissioned police officers, including the police chief, but no detectives.

“They came out first thing this morning and they tell me they will be here all day, as long as the light lasts,” Abbott, who is at the scene, said by phone.

Kathy Taylor, the King County Medical Examiner’s forensic anthropologist, also responded and confirmed the remains are human, Abbott said. It’s still early in the investigation and so far, “we don’t know the sex of the person that we found,” he said.

Photos Abbott posted on Twitter show a sidewalk running alongside plots ready for new houses to be built, with trees in the background. He said the remains were found in the treeline off a trail.