Remains are unidentified and will be examined by the Pierce County Medical Examiner.

By
Seattle Times staff reporter

Detectives were on the scene of a Pierce County construction site Friday after workers there found what appear to be human remains, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

The remains were found in the 14000 block of 94th Avenue East in the South Hill area, according to the department. The area is about 4 miles south of Puyallup.

Detectives are now processing the scene and a medical examiner will identify the remains, the department said.

No other information was immediately available.

 

 

