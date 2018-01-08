All donations will go directly to the deputy's wife and three boys, the Pierce County Sheriff's Office said. A procession is tentatively scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.

Make a donation to help the family of Daniel McCartney, the Pierce County sheriff’s deputy who was killed in the line of duty, by going to tpcrimestoppers.com and using PayPal, or visiting any TAPCO Credit Union location, the sheriff’s department said.

McCartney, 34, of Yelm, is survived by his wife and three boys, ages 4, 6 and 9. All donations from the public will go directly to the family, the department said.

A U.S. Navy veteran, McCartney served in Afghanistan, as well as worked as Hoquiam police officer in Grays Harbor County for four years and as a detention officer at the Grays Harbor Juvenile Facility, before joining the sheriff’s office, according to officials. He was a patrol deputy for three years.

“Daniel was the kind of person that if you called 911, you would want him to show up at your house,” friend and Olympia police officer Shon Malone told The (Tacoma) News Tribune. “If you had a problem, if you were in a crisis, you would want him there to handle that.”

A miles-long procession from the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office in Tacoma to Mountain View Memorial in Lakewood is tentatively scheduled for 1 p.m. on Tuesday, the sheriff’s office said. Officials will confirm the schedule Tuesday morning.

McCartney was shot just after 11:30 p.m. Sunday while responding to a report of an intruder at a home on 200th Street East near Frederickson, about 15 miles southeast of Tacoma, according to the sheriff’s department. One suspect was killed during the incident, and police spent much of Monday looking for another one.

Detectives announced the arrest of a 32-year-old man in connection with the officer’s death Monday afternoon. He will be booked on first-degree murder charges and is expected to make his first court appearance on Tuesday.

McCartney is the first Seattle-area law-enforcement officer to be killed in the line of duty since Tacoma police Officer Reginald “Jake” Gutierrez, 45, was fatally shot on Nov. 30, 2016, while responding to a domestic-violence call. The gunman was killed the next day, after an 11-hour standoff.

Material from The Seattle Times archives contributed to this report.