Fire damages home in historic Queen Anne district, send a man and woman to the hospital.

Seattle firefighters battled a house fire in the Queen Anne neighborhood Monday evening that sent a man and woman to the hospital.

Authorities responded to the fire at 2910 9th Avenue W. at 7:30 p.m. and had it under control by 8 p.m. according to the Seattle Fire Department Twitter feed.

A man and woman, both 70, were transported to Harbor View Medical Center in stable condition, the fire department posted.

The call initially dispatched as a rubbish fire, but as more calls came in it became clear it was a house fire,  the department’s public information officer, Hilton Almond, said in an email.

Hilton said no firefighters were injured. He did have an estimate of the damages, and said the fire is still under investigation.

 

Agueda Pacheco-Flores: apacheco@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @AguedaPachecOh.