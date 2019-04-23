Police have taken two people, including a homicide suspect, into custody after a police chase from Everett to Edmonds on Tuesday, according to the Everett Police Department.

There were multiple collisions reported as a result of the pursuit, according to a tweet from the department.

The pursuit began around 4:30 p.m. in Everett and ended around 5 p.m. near Highway 99 and 220th Street Southwest.

Multiple agencies assisted in the chase, including the Edmonds Police Department and the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.

Edmonds police warned drivers on Twitter to expect traffic delays in the area.

