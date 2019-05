Everett police were searching Friday morning for a suspect in an alleged homicide but said they don’t believe that person is a threat to the public.

Deputy Chief John DeRousse confirmed that one person was dead in the suspected homicide.

Officers were trying to identify and locate a suspect, who, according to conversations heard on the police scanner, was believed to be driving a red Chevrolet Corvette.

DeRousse said he would have more information later in the morning.