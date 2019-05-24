A 59-year-old Arlington man was arrested in connection with the shooting death of a woman at her workplace in Everett on Friday morning, police said.

Everett police were called to a business in the 1400 block of 80th Street Southwest just after 8 a.m., and found the woman with a gunshot wound. They began CPR. Medics later pronounced her dead.

No one else at the business was injured, according to a statement from the Police Department.

The man arrested had been in a relationship with the victim, said Deputy Chief John DeRousse. Police said he drove away from the woman’s workplace in a red 2005 Chevrolet Corvette.

Police said Friday morning as they searched for the man that they did not consider him a threat to the public. Officers saw the Corvette on McDougall Avenue around 10:30 a.m. and surrounded the suspect between 17th and 18th streets.

Police said the man fired shots at police, and officers returned fire, according to a statement from the Snohomish County Multi-Agency Response Team (SMART), which is investigating the shooting. Six Everett police officers and one Snohomish County sheriff’s sergeant discharged weapons, said SMART spokeswoman Kristin Banfield.

Advertising

The man was struck with a less-than-lethal round when he exited his car, according to the statement. Banfield said she didn’t know what weapon was used, but that it could have been a Taser, beanbag gun or rubber bullet, which are commonly used methods.

The man was taken to Providence Regional Medical Center, and the extent of his injuries is unknown, according to the statement.

Police found a handgun in his car, according to the statement.

The Everett police Major Crimes Unit is investigating the homicide.