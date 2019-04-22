The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a 52-year-old Lynnwood man as a homicide after he was found dead Monday.

The victim was found just before 1 p.m. at his apartment in the 15300 block of Highway 99 by a friend, sheriff’s spokeswoman Courtney O’Keefe said in an emailed statement. The friend had gone to the apartment to check on the victim after not hearing from him.

There was evidence at the scene that indicated violence occurred, O’Keefe said. Detectives believe the incident was isolated, and they do not believe there is a threat to the public, she said.

There are no suspects in custody at this time, O’Keefe said.