The man was spotted on the ground at an encampment under Interstate 5 near College Street; police say he was dead when they arrived.

Police are investigating after the body of a 55-year-old man was found dead in a small homeless encampment under I-5 near College Street, according to a release.

The body was spotted by a passerby just after noon on Tuesday. That person called 911 and when authorities arrived they pronounced the man dead at the scene.

The SPD said homicide detectives responded to the scene. No further details were available.

Seattle police are asking anyone who may have information about the death to call 206-233-5000.

SPD did not immediately respond to a request for more information.