More than 20 pounds of the triacetone triperoxide, an explosive compound sometimes called “the mother of Satan,” was found at a Federal Way house where a man’s SUV exploded on Tuesday.

A 34-year-old Federal Way man accused of blowing up his SUV with homemade explosives on Tuesday evening was charged Thursday with possession of an incendiary device, according to King County prosecutors.

Police and federal agents seized 22 pounds of triacetone triperoxide, known as TATP, and 20 pounds of explosive tannerite from a shed, car and the house where Joshua Brooks lives with his parents, charging papers say. He remains jailed at the Maleng Regional Justice Center in Kent in lieu of $250,000 bail, jail records show.

Just before 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, firefighters responded to numerous reports of loud explosions and an SUV on fire in the 29800 block of Fourth Avenue Southwest. Firefighters, noting damage to nearby lawns and minor structural damage to neighboring houses, contacted police and bomb technicians were sent to the scene, say the charges.

When police contacted Brooks, he told them the Toyota 4Runner parked in the driveway was his vehicle and claimed the only thing inside was spray paint, the charges say. Officers said they found the vehicle’s windshield at a house nearly 300 feet away and discovered other debris from the explosion in the yards and on the roofs of neighbors’ houses more than 200 feet of the explosion site.

No one was injured.

Investigators determined that even though no explosive device was found at the scene, the significant damage and large debris field indicate explosives were responsible for the damage.”

Brooks’ parents arrived home and told officers their son had been fired earlier in the day from his job at a wastewater treatment facility, had a history of depression, was being treated for an addiction to prescription pain medication and enjoyed mixing chemicals together to see the reaction, say the charges. Officers also noted Brooks had 11 firearms — including three handguns, a sawed-off shotgun and several rifles, according to the charges, which don’t indicate whether police seized any of the firearms.

In another car parked at the back of the property, police found containers of acetone, acid and hydrogen peroxide, which are common components of homemade explosives, the charges say. Inside the car they also found a metal suitcase containing bags of TATP being cooled with ice packs, along with plastic bags containing TATP inside a cooler, say charging papers.

In solid form, TATP “is an extremely sensitive white crystalline powder that can explode under heat, friction or mechanical shock,” according to Chemistry World, a publication of Britain’s Royal Society of Chemistry. Difficult to detect and made from reasonably common chemicals, TATP “has gained notoriety as a weapon used by bomb-making terrorists, some of whom have dubbed it ‘The mother of Satan’ because of its instability,” the online magazine reported.

A bowl of TATP was found in a bowl in a bathroom and additional bags of TATP were found in Brooks’ bedroom, the charges say.

Police also seized 20 pounds of tannerite, according to charging papers.

“The explosive powder, which contains a mixture of ammonium nitrate, ammonium perchlorate and powdered aluminum, is often used at gun ranges to make targets explode.

Tacoma police responded to the Federal Way house and collected the explosives so that they could be safely disposed of, say the charges against Brooks.