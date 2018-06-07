The agent was being counseled about her job performance by her boss when she pulled her weapon on him, according to federal court documents. After a delay, she was indicted by a federal grand jury.

A Department of Homeland Security detention agent accused of pointing her sidearm at her supervisor last December, prompting an evacuation at the agency’s Tukwila offices, pleaded not guilty Thursday to a charge of assault on a federal officer with a deadly weapon.

Homeland Security Officer Peggy Lee Robbins was arrested Dec. 14 after she allegedly unholstered her handgun and pointed it at her boss after he asked her to sign documents related to an employee “performance improvement plan” aimed at correcting unspecified “issues” with her job performance.

Other employees said they heard Robbins crying in her cubicle and asked if she was OK. She reportedly responded that “I am not going to say anything until the police arrive,” saying that she had called 911 herself.

In the meantime, several other Homeland Security agents approached Robbins’ cubicle with their weapons drawn, and Robbins reportedly stated, “I am at peace; are you coming at peace?”

She then showed her hands and surrendered her firearm, according to the charges.

Robbins, who is on leave from Homeland Security, was arrested and charged with assaulting a federal officer. She was released on bond and waived her right to a preliminary hearing on the charges, instead seeking a continuance for several months.

A grand jury indicted her May 31 on a single felony count, and she appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Paula McCandlis on Thursday and pleaded not guilty.

Trial was set for Aug. 6 before U.S. District Judge John Coughenour.