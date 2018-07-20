Chrystal Barber is accused of driving into the bicycle lane along southbound Rainier Avenue South and striking cyclist Aaron Hayden.

Prosecutors have charged a 51-year-old Skyway woman with felony hit-and-run and two other offenses in connection with a crash that killed a bicyclist July 14.

Chrystal Barber is accused of driving her uncle’s pickup truck into the bicycle lane along southbound Rainier Avenue South, just past the city limits, and striking cyclist Aaron Hayden of Seattle. He died of head injuries.

Barber continued driving after the 4:36 p.m. crash, and deputies found the pickup at an apartment complex just after midnight, the charging statement says. Hayden, also known as Alex, was a married father of two, a professional photographer and a volunteer at community events.

Barber was also charged with illegally driving without an ignition-interlock device, and driving with a suspended license. Her criminal record includes five convictions for driving under the influence, charging papers say.

As of Friday afternoon she was being held at the Regional Justice Center in Kent, in lieu of $200,000 bail, records say. State law requires that drivers stop after a vehicle crash to provide information and assist injured people.