Two windsurfers pulled from Puget Sound during high winds near Kayak Point; both safe.

Two windsurfers were pulled from Puget Sound by a good Samaritan and a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter following a search in gale-force winds off Kayak Point, north of Everett.

The two men were among four windsurfers in the water near Kayak Point Sunday afternoon. Two of the windsurfers made it to shore around 2 p.m. and reported that their companions, both men, were in trouble, said U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer Amanda Norcross.

A helicopter for Air Station Port Angeles located one of the men about 3 p.m. and hoisted him aboard. Norcross said he was alive and in good condition.

The second man was rescued by a good Samaritan boating in the area, Norcross said. He was reportedly in good condition, the Coast Guard said.

The National Weather Service warned of gale-force winds along parts of Puget Sound Sunday.