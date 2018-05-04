Authorities say that in an effort to avoid being caught with large amounts of heroin, the conspirators stashed some of it in public places, including in a rockery in Seattle's Roosevelt neighborhood

The leader of a heroin ring that stashed the drug in or near public parks in North Seattle has been sentenced to nearly five years in prison.

Federal prosecutors say 26-year-old Fredy Ramon Gutama-Gutama, of Lynnwood, conspired with his brother and other people to make the drug deals and sent the proceeds back to his native Ecuador. He was sentenced in U.S. District Court on Thursday.

His brother, Fabian Martin Gutama-Gutama, was sentenced last month to 18 months.

Both are expected to be deported following their prison terms.

Authorities say that in an effort to avoid being caught with large amounts of heroin, the conspirators stashed some of it in public places, including in a rockery in the Roosevelt neighborhood of North Seattle. U.S. Attorney Annette Hayes says that put children and others at unnecessary risk.