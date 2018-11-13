Reported hate crimes in Seattle have jumped from 118 in 2016 to 234 in 2017.

Hate crimes increased in Washington by 32 percent in 2017, outstripping a 17 percent increase in hate-motivated crimes documented in data released Tuesday by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Washington law enforcement agencies reported 613 total hate-motivated crimes to the FBI last year — everything from homicide and rape to burglary and “intimidation” — more than any other state except California, according to the FBI’s data.

In Seattle, the number of reported hate crimes almost doubled, from 118 incidents in 2016 to 234 in 2017.

The largest number of hate crimes reported by Seattle to the FBI involved crimes directed at someone’s race and/or ethnicity, which comprised 120 of the total cases. Forty-five cases involved crimes motivated by someone’s religion; 57 for sexual orientation, one for gender and 11 involved crimes motivated by discrimination against someone’s gender identity.

Most of the reported crimes involved some sort of intimidation. There were 15 murders, 23 rapes and 990 aggravated assaults nationally with a hate-crime motivation, according to the FBI.

Washington reported one homicide, one rape and 72 aggravated assaults motivated by hate or bias.

Nationally, anti-Jewish hate crimes made up more than half, 58.1 percent, of the 1,679 hate crimes targeting religion. The next closest were anti-Islamic hate crimes, which made up 18.7 percent of hate crimes. Of the 4,832 crimes fueled by race and ethnicity, 48.8 percent were motivated by anti-black or African American bias.

The new FBI data comes less than a month after a gunman killed 11 people at a Pittsburgh synagogue. A rise in hate crimes against Jews and a bomb threat at the Stroum Jewish Community Center last year prompted Mercer Island resident Joseph Schocken to push to expand the federal hate-crimes laws to include threats and the defacing of religious institutions.

Schoken, a Seattle businessman who has worked on federal legislation before, enlisted the help of Rep. Derek Kilmer, D-Gig Harbor, to craft the bill and get it through the U.S. House of Representatives. The U.S. Senate passed the measure two months ago.

Speaking about the FBI report on Tuesday, Acting Attorney General Matthew G. Whitaker said, “This report is a call to action — and we will heed that call. The Department of Justice’s top priority is to reduce violent crime in America, and hate crimes are violent crimes. They are also despicable violations of our core values as Americans. I am particularly troubled by the increase in anti-Semitic hate crimes — which were already the most common religious hate crimes in the United States — that is well documented in this report.”

Since Congress enacted the Hate Crimes Statistics Act in 1990, the U.S. attorney general has collected data “about crimes that manifest evidence of prejudice based on race, religion, sexual orientation, or ethnicity.” The FBI was tasked with developing procedures for implementing, collecting, and managing hate-crime data.