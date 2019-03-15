Seattle police are investigating after gunshots were fired Thursday evening in West Seattle.
No injuries were reported, but property was damaged, according to Seattle police.
A gun was recovered at the scene, near the intersection of California Avenue Southwest and Southwest Edmunds Street.
A K9 team was called in to help look for suspects.
