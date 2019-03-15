Share story

By
Seattle Times assistant metro editor

Seattle police are investigating after gunshots were fired Thursday evening in West Seattle.

No injuries were reported, but property was damaged, according to Seattle police.

A gun was recovered at the scene, near the intersection of California Avenue Southwest and Southwest Edmunds Street.

A K9 team was called in to help look for suspects.

Gina Cole: gcole@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @Gina_Cole_.