Seattle police are investigating after gunshots were fired Thursday evening in West Seattle.
No injuries were reported, but property was damaged, according to Seattle police.
A gun was recovered at the scene, near the intersection of California Avenue Southwest and Southwest Edmunds Street.
A K9 team was called in to help look for suspects.
Most Read Local Stories
- Police officer’s 31-second scuffle with a handcuffed man has cost Seattle nearly $160,000 WATCH
- Vikram Jandhyala, innovation leader at UW, dies at 47
- Weekend warm-up in Seattle — and it may not be just a 'fake-out spring'
- Rainier Beach community harbors hopes, fears ahead of upzones that could remake neighborhood VIEW
- Permanent daylight saving time clears another hurdle, passing Washington state Senate