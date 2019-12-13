Several rifles and handguns have been surrendered to police from the Shoreline home of a 14-year-old who brought ammunition to Shorecrest High School earlier this week, prompting a lockdown, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials at the high school canceled classes and after-school activities Wednesday after receiving multiple tips about potential threats, according to a notice posted that morning on the school’s website. The school didn’t disclose the exact nature of the threats but said they included details indicating a possible connection to the Monday lockdown of Shorecrest and nearby Kellogg Middle School when two students brought ammo to the high school.

At the time, sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Ryan Abbott said no guns were found on the two students who brought the ammunition, but rumors have since been circulating about them and their suspected intentions, as well as about other students. District officials said that, despite rumors, there were no known threats to other schools.

On Thursday night, Shoreline police served an Extreme Risk Protection Order at the home of one of the students who had brought ammo to Shorecrest, Abbott wrote in a Friday news release.

They found firearms of the same caliber as the ammo the students had with them on Monday, Abbott wrote. The guns were registered to the 14-year-old’s parents and were stored in safes inside the home, he wrote.

“At this point, no criminal charges have been filed pertaining to this incident and we have not uncovered any specific threats towards the school or students,” Abbott wrote.

Shoreline is one of 12 cities and towns that contract with the Sheriff’s Office for police services.